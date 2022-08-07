Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

ETR BOSS opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.84). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

