HUNT Price Reaches $0.48 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 3% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00069201 BTC.

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

