Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

