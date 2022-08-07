Huobi Token Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00018867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $673.79 million and $8.95 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,920,626 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

