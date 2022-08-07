HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $7,296.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC.

