HyperDAO Trading Down 35% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and $119,513.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004323 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066924 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.