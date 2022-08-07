Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $770.74 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $770.74 or 0.03333819 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $238,927.89 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00631715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014614 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.