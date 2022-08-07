ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $26.39 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00023196 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $507,360.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.