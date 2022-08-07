ICHI (ICHI) Hits Market Cap of $26.39 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00023196 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $507,360.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.