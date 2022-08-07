IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $576,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $227,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 78,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.