Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0192

Ignition (IC) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $29,954.07 and $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,196.86 or 0.99978373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028797 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 123.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009600 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.