Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.52

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.52 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.91). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93), with a volume of 308,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.11. The company has a market cap of £119.86 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

