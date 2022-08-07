Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,704,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

