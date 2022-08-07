Illuvium Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $113.14 or 0.00489591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $73.64 million and $8.29 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

