ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Tops $29,261.76

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $29,261.76 and $1,690.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00272198 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,951,612 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

