IMI plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
IMI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $49.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 1,860 ($22.79) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,300 ($15.93) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.