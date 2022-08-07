IMI plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 1,860 ($22.79) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,300 ($15.93) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

