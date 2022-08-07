Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

