Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $308.41

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.41 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 334.40 ($4.10). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 318.20 ($3.90), with a volume of 531,824 shares.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.95.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.