Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

