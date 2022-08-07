Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.09 on Friday. Informa has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $720.00.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

