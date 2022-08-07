Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,142.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

