Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 6,318 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.