Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.37% of Range Resources worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

