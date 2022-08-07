Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $126.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

