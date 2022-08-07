Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $185.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

