Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Waste Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

