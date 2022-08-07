Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.