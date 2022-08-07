Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

D opened at $82.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.