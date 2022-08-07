Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 28.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

