Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 968 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ducommun stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $548.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.18.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.