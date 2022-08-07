Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.75 EPS.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.51 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Insiders own 1.61% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

