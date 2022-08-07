Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 219,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,573. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.