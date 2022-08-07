Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Intel by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

