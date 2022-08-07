InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

InterDigital Stock Down 3.9 %

IDCC stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

