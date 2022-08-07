Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.42

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and traded as low as $50.34. Intertek Group shares last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 15,201 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

