Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,546,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $466,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.