Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after buying an additional 664,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

