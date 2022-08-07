Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.