Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $202,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.