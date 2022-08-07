Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $321.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

