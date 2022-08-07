Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 15.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

