Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases 688 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

