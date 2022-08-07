Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.
Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of INVH opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
