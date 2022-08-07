iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The stock has a market cap of £197.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

