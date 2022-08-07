Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 4,105,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,257. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

