iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 690,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

