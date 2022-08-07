iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.