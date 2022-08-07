iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.