iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $190.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

