iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.