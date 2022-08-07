iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $419.20 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.17.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

